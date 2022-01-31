Inflation & Central Govt’s Economic Performance: What Does the CVoter Poll Say?

Inflation, income and central government’s economic performance, here's what the CVoter poll says.
(Photo Courtesy: Maxpixel)
Ahead of the Union Budget 2022-23, which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, 1 February, the results of a nationwide poll by CVoter revelaed that 62.4 percent of the people surveyed believe that in general the inflation has been unchecked and prices have gone up after Narendra Modi became the prime minister.
Meanwhile, 27.5 percent people said that inflation “has been checked and the prices have gone down,” and 10.1 percent said that “nothing has changed and prices remain the same.”
When asked about the adverse effect or bad impact of the state of inflation on the quality of life in the last one year, 49.3 percent of the people answered that they were effected “too much,” while 42.3 percent said they were impacted “little bit,” and 8.3 percent were “not at all” impacted.
On being asked if the overall quality of life of “Aam Aadmi” or common person has improved, deteriorated, or remained the same, in the last one year – 42.4 percent said that it has deteriorated, while 32.8 percent said that it has remained unchanged, and 24.8 percent people said that it has improved.
Further, on being asked if the quality of life will improve, remain the same, or worsen in the next one year, over one third (37.7 percent) of the people surveyed held hope and said that it will improve, while almost one third (31.3 percent) believe that it will deteriorate, and 31 percent believes that the quality of life will remain the same.
On being asked how much income is required for an "average" quality of life for a family of four people, 28.4 percent chose “up to Rs 20,000,” while 20.9 percent chose “Rs 50,000 to 1 lakh.”
On being asked if the chosen income should be made tax-free, the people surveyed gave a resounding “yes” (83.3 percent), while only 16.7 percent people said “no.”
Further, 20 percent people said that while their income remained the same, expenditure has gone up.
Meanwhile, 11.5 percent said that though their incomes increased, the expenditure increased as well.
Answering whether the central government has delivered on the economic front so far or not, 38 percent people said that the government’s performance on the economic front has been “worse than expected,” while 36.4 percent people said that it was “just as expected,” and 25.6 percent said that it was “better than expected.”
The first leg of the Budget Session of the Parliament began on Monday, 31 January, with the president's address.
