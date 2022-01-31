'Elections Will Continue, Budget Session Very Important': Prime Minister Modi

PM Modi addressed the media at the Parliament before the start of the Budget Session on Monday.
Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 31 January, appealed to all political parties to extend their full cooperation in the smooth functioning of this Budget Session, and said that this session should not be hampered by the impending Assembly elections.
Addressing the media at the Parliament before the start of the Budget Session, the Prime Minister said that the budget session is important for the nation as after two years of the pandemic, all will have to work together to make the life of common person easier.
"I hope all MPs, political parties will have quality discussions with an open mind and help take the country on the path to development," the Prime Minister added.
The PM also said that the world in the pandemic is looking towards India with hopes, as in the last two years the government extended help to several nations on humanitarian grounds. "Our vaccines proved to be a lifeline for thousands of people around the world," he said.
