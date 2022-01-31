Budget Session Begins With Prez Address, PM Modi Asks MPs To Keep Politics Aside

The first leg of the Budget Session of the Parliament has begun on Monday, 31 January, with the president's address.
The first leg of the Budget Session of the Parliament began on Monday, 31 January, with the president's address. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who appealed to MPs to keep politics aside during the Budget Session, also attended the address.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Economic Survey 2021-22 on Monday.
Amid heightened political tensions in the pre-election season, the issues of Chinese infringements at the border, farmer distress, COVID-19, and Pegasus spyware are likely to be raised by the Opposition during the session.
The Congress has moved a privilege motion against IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha, for "misleading" the House on the Pegasus spyware issue.
The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, 1 February
The first leg of the Budget Session will finish on 11 February. The second part of the session is scheduled for 14 March-8 April. Standing committees will evaluate the budgetary allocations in the recess
Due to the prevailing COVID-19 outbreak, the Rajya Sabha will sit from 10 am to 3 pm, while the Lok Sabha will sit from 4 pm to 9 pm
There will be no Zero Hour and Question Hour in both Houses of Parliament during the first two days of the Budget Session.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to increase the budget by about 14 percent year-on-year to ₹39.6 lakh crore ($527 billion) in the fiscal year beginning April, according to the median of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
She is expected to leave tax rates largely unchanged, and instead rely on income from asset sales and a near-record borrowing of about ₹13 lakh crore to partly fund the plan, a survey of economists by Bloomberg showed.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu addressed both Houses of the Parliament, and reiterated the comments made during the president's address.
The Budget Session of the Parliament has begun with President Ram Nath Kovind's address.
"I bow down to the lakhs of freedom fighters who prioritised their duties and helped India get its rights. I also respectfully remember the personalities who contributed to the development journey of India in the 75 years of independence," the president said.
"Dr BR Ambedkar had said that his ideal society would be the one based on independence, equality and harmony. Democracy is not just a form of the government, democracy's base is sense of respect for people. My government considers the ideals of Babasaheb its guiding principle," he added.
President Ram Nath Kovind's cavalcade arrived at the Parliament before the commencement of the Budget Session, and will deliver an address shortly.
"It is true that due to elections, sessions and discussions are affected. I appeal to all MPs to understand that elections are separate, they will go on. The Budget Session draws a blueprint for the entire year. The more fruitful we make this session, the better opportunity rest of the year becomes to take the country to economic heights," PM Modi said, ahead of the Budget Session.
"The Budget Session commences today. I welcome you and all MPs to this Budget Session. In today's global situation, there are a lot of opportunities for India. This session instills belief in the world regarding the country's economic progress, India's vaccination programme, made in India vaccines," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"In this Budget Session too, discussions, issues of discussions and open-minded debates can become an important opportunity for global impact. I hope that all MPs, political parties will have quality discussions with open mind and help take the country on the path to development swiftly," he said.
"Privilege motion isn't strong enough. Matter is sub-judice before Supreme Court. Not right for anybody to make a comment, not right for me either," Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said about the Congress's privilege motion against IT Minister Vaishnaw over the Pegasus spyware matter, ANI reported.
"Today, there'll be President's address and Budget to be presented tomorrow. Everyone's ready to discuss these but new issues & issues already there – inflation, unemployment, farmers' issues, crimes against women and Dalits – will be raised from time to time," Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was quoted as saying by ANI.
"We'd been saying from beginning, Monsoon Session was affected due to this. Ruling party had said that the Opposition isn't allowing Parliament to function. But truth has come out. We'll raise this issue, Opposition has to agree on how to take it forward," Kharge said, alluding to the Pegasus matter.
"We're expecting a higher MGNREGA outlay and a similar scheme for urban poor. It is very important to provide support to MSMEs, which have been affected by pandemic and are clearly the job-creating machine of economy," Senior Vice President FICCI Subhrakant Pandaon told ANI about his expectations from the Union Budget.
The notice comes in the light of a recent New York Times report, which stated that India had purchased the snooping ware as part of a defence deal with Israel in 2017.
During the Monsoon Session of the Parliament in 2021, Vaishnaw had denied the charges of spying in a statement made before the Lok Sabha.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Economic Survey 2021-22 before the Parliament on Monday.
Economic Survey is an annual report the economy which examines the performance of each sector in the past year, and suggests future moves. It also puts forward a GDP growth projection.
The survey is authored by a team led by the chief economic advisor (CEA).
