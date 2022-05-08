Indore: Man May Have Caused Fire That Killed 7 After Getting Rejected by Woman

Eyewitnesses said that the fire brigade personnel arrived late on the spot to douse the fire.

A senior police official said that the firefighters took a long time to reach the building because of the narrow alley in which the building was situated.

He also said that most of the victims died because of the asphyxiation induced by the father.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered a probe into it and announced an ex gratia payment of 4 lakh rupees to the next kin of the deceased.