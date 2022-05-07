Madhya Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out in Two-Storey Indore Building, Killing 7

(File Photo used for representational purposes)
At least seven people were charred to death as a fire broke out in a two-storey building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore in the early morning of 7 May.
Nine people have been rescued so far, Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayana Chari Mishra told ANI.
The incident happened in Swarn Bagh colony in Indore between 4 am and 5 am according to preliminary information.
While the cause of the fire is still unknown, an official of Fire Service told ANI, "The fire might have started through a short circuit. It took us three hours to bring it under control."
Further details are awaited.
