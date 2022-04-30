Bhalswa Fire: Locals File Complaint Against MCD, Fire Rages on for 4th Day

Four days since, despite ongoing attempts to douse the flames, plumes of dark acrid smoke continues to fill up the air around the Bhalswa landfill, as the massive mound of garbage dump could be seen speckled with smaller fires.
(Photo: The Quint/Athar Rather)
Three days after a massive fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site, local people filed a complaint against North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) at Bhalswa Dairy Police Station on Friday, 29 April.
The letter said, “The fire that has been raging since the last four days has been posing health risk for the residents in Bhalswa. Residents of Bhalswa are not being able to breathe. The smoke is causing major health problems, especially for the elderly and the children."
Meanwhile, on Saturday, 30 April, the fire has still not been brought under control.
Earlier, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal had issued summons to the North MCD commissioner for the landfill fire and sought details from the officer about steps taken by the civic body to clear up the site.
Further, details of the expenditure made by the civic body in the last 15 years to clean the dump yard have also been sought by the Commission.
