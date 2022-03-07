Indian Student Shot at in Kyiv, Crosses Poland Border, Shifted Into an Ambulance

Harjot Singh, who hails from Delhi's Chhattarpur, had told NDTV in an interview that he had been travelling with his friends in a cab towards the border for evacuation when he was shot.

Speaking from the Kyiv City Hospital, he had said that the bullet had entered his shoulder and that his leg was fractured.

"I kept calling officials. I wanted some facility to take me to Lviv. But no one has contacted me," he had told NDTV, adding that the Indian embassy had not responded to him.

Previously, 21-year-old Shekharappa Gyanagoudar lost his life in a bomb attack in Kharkiv on Tuesday. He was a fourth-year student of forensic science at Kharkiv National Medical University. Another Indian student in Ukraine, Chandan Jindal, succumbed to a stroke, the Ministry of External Affairs had last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Indian students stranded at a medical college hostel in Ukraine’s Sumy, were told to "be ready to leave on short notice" by the Indian Embassy late on Sunday night, 6 March.