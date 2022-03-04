Indian Student Reportedly Shot At in Kyiv: Union Minister VK Singh
“I received info that a student got shot and was taken back,” General VK Singh said.
An Indian student has reportedly been shot at in Ukraine capital Kyiv, Union Minister VK Singh was quoted as saying by ANI on Friday, 4 March.
Singh, who is in Poland as one of the four ministers sent as special envoys to Ukraine's neighbouring countries to oversee the evacuation of Indians, further said that the Indian student has been taken back to Kyiv and the government was trying to evacuate as many people as possible.
“I received info today that a student coming from Kyiv got shot and was taken back midway. We're trying for maximum evacuation in minimum loss,” General VK Singh said.
This comes after two students of Indian nationality have already died in Ukraine in the past two days.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Thursday, 3 March, stated that a total of 18,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since the Indian embassy's first advisory was released.
"A total of 18,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since our first advisory was released. 30 flights under Operation Ganga have brought back 6,400 Indians from Ukraine so far. In the next 24 hours, 18 flights have been scheduled," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
The Ministry of Defence of Russia had alleged on Thursday, 3 March, that Ukrainian forces are keeping a large group of Indian students as "hostages". However, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, 3 March, "We have not received any reports of any hostage situation regarding any student."
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 3 March, interacted with students who have returned to India from war-ridden Ukraine, and said that if the country had had proper medical education policies since the beginning, students would not be forced to go abroad.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.