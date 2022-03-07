‘Be Ready to Leave’: Indian Embassy Tells Students in Ukraine’s Sumy

Indian students stranded at a medical college hostel in Ukraine’s Sumy, were told to "be ready to leave on short notice" by the Indian Embassy late on Sunday night.

The embassy said in a tweet, “Team from Embassy of India is stationed in Poltava City to coordinate the safe passage of Indian students stranded in Sumy to Western borders via Poltava.”

It added, “Confirmed time and date will be issued soon. Indian students advised to be ready to leave on short notice.”