22-Year-Old Medical Student Dies in Ukraine, Second Indian Death in Two Days
Chandan Jindal, who hailed from Punjab's Barnala, reportedly died after suffering from an Ischemic stroke.
A 22-year-old Indian student passed away in Ukraine, as the country fights a war with Russia after being invaded a week ago.
The student, identified as Chandan Jindal, hailed from Punjab's Barnala and was a medical student at National Pirogov Memorial Medical University, Vinnytsya.
Jindal died after suffering from an Ischemic stroke, sources told The Quint.
The student's father has written to the Government of India to make arrangements for bringing back his body, Hindustan Times (HT) reported.
Jindal is the second Indian to have died in the war-torn country in two days after Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, who was also a medical student. lost his life amid Russian shelling in Kharkiv city on 1 March.
Naveen was a fourth-year student of forensic science at Kharkiv National Medical University.
After Naveen's death, the Indian government has been facing flak from the Opposition for not acting "soon enough".
India's Efforts to Evacuate Citizens
Jindal's passing comes even as the Centre has put an evacuation plan in place for Indians stranded in Ukraine.
As Russian troops took to ground and missile attacks were launched in the centre of Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, the Indian embassy issued an urgent advisory for all Indian nationals, asking them to "leave Kharkiv immediately".
The embassy asked the students to reach Pesochin, Babaye, and Bezlyudovka settlements by 6 pm Ukraine time on Wednesday.
While several flights have already landed in India, reports said that nine flights will take off on 4 March from neighbouring countries of Ukraine with stranded Indians under ‘Operation Ganga'.
Earlier on Tuesday, Defence minister Rajnath Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring the situation twice daily.
"We have also deployed IAF plane for the same. About 2,500 people evacuated till this morning. They are being sent to neighbouring nations and being brought back from there," he told ANI.
