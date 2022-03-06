Ukraine Crisis: Israeli PM Offers To Mediate, Zelenskyy Speaks to Joe Biden

Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin river on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, 5 March.
United States President Joe Biden on Saturday, 5 March, spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss issues concerning security and financial support for Ukraine, amid Russia's invasion of the country.
This was the second phone call between the two leaders this week.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has stepped into the role of mediator as Russia's attack intensifies, holding talks at the Kremlin with Vladimir Putin before calling Ukraine's president and flying to Berlin, news agency AFP reported.
Russia had earlier declared a ceasefire in Ukraine from 7:00 GMT on Saturday to open humanitarian corridors for civilians in the sieged port city of Mariupol and Volnovakha. However, the evacuations were stopped after Mariupol officials reported ceasefire violations by Russian forces.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level meeting on Saturday to discuss the ongoing crisis.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has strongly criticised NATO's refusal to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying that the alliance had given Russia the green light to continue its bombing campaign
Ukraine claims Russia violated ceasefire in Mariupol after agreeing to a truce, halting evacuations
Russia seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Friday after a fire broke out at what is the largest nuclear facility in Europe due to an attack by the invaders
Multiple loud explosions were heard in Kharkiv city on Saturday morning
India said at the UNSC meet on Friday that it attaches the highest importance to ensuring the safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine
Russia has blocked Twitter and Facebook within the country amid the war
Ukraine is looking to hold the third round of talks with Russian officials this weekend
The Ukrainian army has warned that the Russian military wants to seize the dam of a key hydroelectric power station, south of the capital Kyiv, Al Jazeera reported.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said that Russia planned to seize the dam of the Kaniv hydroelectric power station, located some 150 km (93 miles) south of Kyiv on the Dnipro river.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Polish border to discuss anti-Russia sanctions and the strengthening of Kyiv's defense capabilities.
Kuleba shared a photo of their meeting and wrote on Twitter, "Met with my US counterpart and friend @SecBlinken at the Ukrainian-Polish border. We held talks on further deliveries of necessary weapons for Ukraine, ways to ensure the efficiency of sanctions and increase pressure. Putin must stop his meaningless and barbaric war on Ukraine [sic]."
