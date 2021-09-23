India-UK Travel Row: From PM Modi to Shashi Tharoor, Who Said What

The United Kingdom on Wednesday, 22 September, had updated its travel guidelines to include Serum Institute of India (SII)-manufactured Covishield in its list of recognised vaccines.

While this was good news, India did not feature in a list of countries mentioned by the UK where vaccination from the relevant public health body would count as an individual being vaccinated.

This officially means that Indians who have received Covishield will still be considered 'unvaccinated' and will have to undergo a '10-day self-isolation'. The UK government did not give any official reason for the same, however, several reports indicated that there was an issue with recognising the Co-WIN vaccine certificates issued by India.

Needless, the decision taken by the United Kingdom government generated several reactions from different spectrums in India. We bring you some of them.