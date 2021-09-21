Why Has UK Classified Indians With Both Doses of Covishield as 'Unvaccinated'?

As the United Kingdom relaxed border restrictions to allow foreign travellers into the country from 4 October, it said that Indians who have received both doses of Covishield will be considered 'unvaccinated' and will have to undergo a '10-day self-isolation'.

The COVID-19 jab, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), under the brand name 'Covishield', is the bioequivalent of 'Vaxzevria ' – the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that is used to inoculate a majority of the UK population.

What's the reason behind UK considering those who took double dose of 'Vaxzevria' to be vaccinated but not 'Covishield'?