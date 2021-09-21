UK Law on Vaccinated Indians Shows Its ‘Imperial’ Thinking

Ultimately, the fundamental principle of relations between two sovereign nations is reciprocity. Our Foreign Minister, S. Jaishankar, is reported to have made it clear to his British counterpart, Liz Truss, that this matter should be resolved expeditiously so that India is not obliged to treat Britons the same way. At a time when post-Brexit Britain is seeking closer trade and economic relations with India, the vaccine regulations send a very odd message indeed. Scrapping them quickly would be the right thing for Britain to do, in the interests of the people of our two countries – and in the British government’s own interest.

(Dr Shashi Tharoor is a third-term MP for Thiruvananthapuram and award-winning author of 22 books, most recently ‘The Battle of Belonging’ (Aleph). He tweets @ShashiTharoor. This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)