PM Modi Leaves for US, Says Visit a Chance to 'Strengthen Strategic Partnership'
This is PM Narendra Modi’s first visit to the US since Joe Biden became president.
PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 22 September, departed for the United States for a visit to the country, during which he would be meeting President Joe Biden as well as Vice President Kamala Harris.
This will be his first visit to the country since the US elections.
Ahead of his departure, PM Modi said in a statement that his visit to the United States would be an occasion to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US, consolidate India’s relations with Japan and Australia and take forward the country’s collaboration on important global issues.
“During my visit, I will review the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” he said in the statement.
“I will participate in the first in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit along with President Biden, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan. The Summit provides an opportunity to take stock of the outcomes of our Virtual Summit in March this year and identify priorities for future engagements based on our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region,” he added.
PM Modi will be meeting PM Morrison and PM Suga to take “stock of the strong bilateral relations with their respective countries” and continue India’s “useful exchanges on regional and global issues”.
PM Modi will also address the United Nations General Assembly on 25 September, where he said he will be “focusing on the pressing global challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.”
