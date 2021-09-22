PM Modi Leaves for US, Says Visit a Chance to 'Strengthen Strategic Partnership'

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 22 September, departed for the United States for a visit to the country, during which he would be meeting President Joe Biden as well as Vice President Kamala Harris.
This will be his first visit to the country since the US elections.
Ahead of his departure, PM Modi said in a statement that his visit to the United States would be an occasion to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US, consolidate India’s relations with Japan and Australia and take forward the country’s collaboration on important global issues.
“During my visit, I will review the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” he said in the statement.
PM Modi will be meeting PM Morrison and PM Suga to take “stock of the strong bilateral relations with their respective countries” and continue India’s “useful exchanges on regional and global issues”.
PM Modi will also address the United Nations General Assembly on 25 September, where he said he will be “focusing on the pressing global challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.”
Published: 22 Sep 2021,11:19 AM IST