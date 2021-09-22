UK Now Recognises Covishield, But Indians Must Quarantine: What Does This Mean?

A day after controversy erupted, the United Kingdom on Wednesday, 22 September, updated its travel guidelines to include Serum Institute of India (SII)-manufactured Covishield in its list of recognised vaccines.

"Formulations of the four listed vaccines, such as AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Modern Takeda, qualify as approved vaccines," the updated UK guidelines said.

However, India does not feature in a list of countries mentioned by the UK where vaccination from the relevant public health body would count as an individual being vaccinated.

What does this mean? What do the new rules say? How does it affect Indians? Here's all you need to know.