India, UK Ink Pact Recognising Each Other’s Higher Education Qualifications

India and the UK signed an agreement to recognise each other's higher education qualifications, in a move that is in sync with a 10-year roadmap to significantly expand overall bilateral ties.

The announcement about the pact, which is set to benefit thousands of young people in both countries, was made by the British government on Thursday, 21 July.

"The MoU, part of the UK-India Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) agreed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, means A-levels and their equivalents, undergraduate and postgraduate degrees will now be recognised in India," it said in a statement.