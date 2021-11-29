Is It a Good Time To Be an Indian Student Going Abroad for Higher Studies?

Fortunately for Gupta, SKEMA offered to defer his admission until the next semester, in January 2021.

Like Gupta, millions of Indian students who wish to study abroad were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While arranging their visa, travel, and lodging, the students had to also cope with piles of paperwork and bureaucratic difficulties.

As most nations now proceed with their new academic year, we examine the pandemic's considerable impact on international student mobility.

Indian students make up the world's second-largest student diaspora. While estimates prior to the pandemic showed a continuous increase in the number of Indian students travelling to study in European countries, the pandemic has thrown this trend off.