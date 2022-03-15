Indian Med Students Uncertain About the Way Forward After Return From Ukraine

"I feel that the best thing for us would be to be able to continue with our education in Ukraine because it's not going to be easy to settle into any other university," said Mohd Adnan Azhar, a fourth-year student of Odessa National Medical University, who was one among the thousands of students forced to return to India amid the Ukraine-Russia war.

"There are different systems in place in different countries," he adds.

While it was a question of mere survival for Indian students stranded in Ukraine until a few days back, as they made safe passage back to India, now the worry is about the future of their education.

At least 18,000 students have been enrolled in various Ukrainian medical institutions, according to government figures.

But with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine still blazing, there’s a lot of uncertainty around when these medical students will be able to return to their classes. And, if they are unable to do so in the near future, what is the way forward?

“Our biggest concern now is that we hope that we don’t lose out on a year of education because of the war,“ the fourth-year student said, expressing worry.