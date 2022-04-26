Time Travel to London in a COVID-Fired Time Capsule

As kids, we fantasised about time travel. Picking up our ‘knowledge’ of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity from comics, we would brag about “travelling so fast that time would slow down”. The really brainy ones would talk about “time capsules that travelled faster than light, re-seeing past events playing out before our eyes like a movie flashback”. Whether it was Lord Ram returning to Ayodhya around circa 5000 BC, or, 7,000 years later, people disappearing into digital caves fleeing a deadly virus in 2020 AD, our time capsule would streak ahead of light rays, giving us the most spectacular sneak preview of the past!

Last week I snapped out of comic books to reality when I time-travelled to London to finally figure out Einstein’s genius. But to explain this story, I need to dial back to when I first crawled out of my digital cave in April 2021 AD…