Travel Barriers, Health Stresses: How COVID-19 Affected Indians Studying Abroad

"It was horrible. I couldn’t even breathe properly. I couldn’t go back home; my family was worried and then I contacted the Indian embassy in Italy but the only thing they could offer was the schedule of the next repatriation flights and I clearly wasn’t in a condition to travel nor did I want to infect my family members. I couldn’t even find any doctor because nobody was able to speak in English with me and I don’t speak Italian, so, I couldn’t explain my situation. Finally, it was a friend’s mother who was Italian who found an ambulance for me in Milan. They came to check me at home briefly because they said that since there’s a shortage of beds and that I am comparatively doing better than many other ongoing severe cases, so they refused to quarantine or give me a hospital bed. This is one of the most horrible memories for me now, of being away from home and in such a condition. Thankfully my flatmates were considerate and they would try to get food and medicine for me and leave it at the front of my door to pick it up.”