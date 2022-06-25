Delays in Student Visas: MEA Takes Up Matter With Canada, US, UK & Others

Following complaints from Indian students enrolled in foreign varsities over long delays in the visa-granting process, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday, 24 June, took the matter up with Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Germany.

Taking to Twitter, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that officials in the ministry had "constructive discussions" with diplomats from the respective countries in order to ensure that the process is streamlined.