India Anticipated Taliban Takeover, Timeline Changed: Bipin Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, while speaking at an Observer Research Foundation event on ‘India-US Partnership: Securing the 21st century’ in New Delhi on Wednesday, 25 August, asserted that India had anticipated the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, only the timelines have changed.

“Everything that has happened was something that had been anticipated, only the timelines have changed. From the Indian perspective, we were anticipating the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan,” Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The statement comes merely 10 days after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, as evacuation from the country continue. On Sunday, 15 August, the Taliban struck the last nail in the coffin of the United States-backed government after capturing Kabul.