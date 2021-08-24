PM Modi Speaks to Russian President Putin on Afghanistan Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 24 August, spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the developments in Afghanistan in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover of the country.
"We also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including India-Russia cooperation against COVID-19. We agreed to continue close consultations on important issues," PM Modi tweeted.
Catch all the updates on the Afghanistan crisis here.
The Taliban took over Afghanistan on 15 August, as President Ashraf Ghani fled, capping an unprecedented advance of the insurgent group in the country, in which they took over city after city.
Since the Taliban's takeover, chaos has emerged at the airport in Kabul as countries, including India, scramble to evacuate their citizens while locals are desperate to flee the country.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 24 Aug 2021,03:30 PM IST