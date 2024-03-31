From Silicon Valley To Salt Lake

In 2012-13, iMerit was registered with its headquarters in Kolkata and there’s been no looking back since. The company now has over 3800 employees with an average age of just over 24, working across nine centres (Salt Lake, Metiabruz, Bhubaneswar, Baruipur, Ranchi, Vizag, Shillong, Hubli and Bengaluru). 75 per cent of the firm’s staff comes from non-metro towns and cities in India with equal gender balance. In addition, it has over 950 currently under training at its academy. A decade after it was formed, 73 per cent of the staffers are people trained and placed in these jobs as opposed to existing industry hires and over half of the managers and those who lead delivery are from this cohort. So, iMerit has been able to add to the pool of qualified professionals for the industry, rather than poaching from rivals.

“If getting the trickle-down benefits of India’s IT revolution to move into India’s smaller towns and cities is one pillar, reducing the gender gap and building an inclusive workforce has been the other”, explains Radha. The company with a CAGR of 35 per cent has been profitable for the last five years and has over the years raised around US $ 25 million through investors including Indian American businessman and venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, Omidyar Network India, British International Investment and Dell.

From the word go, the idea was to steer clear of the fundraising game that so-called unicorns fell prey to. “Our focus from the beginning has been to run the company profitably and sustainably, not continuously raising capital to fund losses”, argues Radha. She says at any point the company has stuck to the discipline of growing on the strength of its internal resources and funds in the bank with two feet firmly on the ground: one foot maniacally focussed on delivering the best possible solutions using artificial intelligence and the other on the most inclusive workforce based out of India. A low attrition rate of less than 10 per cent in an industry that has been witnessing 30 per cent and above globally has helped retain and pull in more clients as the US clients value continuity. “They have the comfort of knowing they're in capable and familiar hands”, points out Radha, saying the low attrition has been a big differentiator for iMerit in securing projects.

Experts and observers in the tech sector who are aware of what the company has built in the last decade or so say that its main strengths and weaknesses both lie in the forces behind it. A very high-powered set of board members and investors implies that the business remains excessively dependent on the network and continued and long-term commitment of these individuals. Moreover, technology is an industry based on ever-shifting sands. Shilpa Kumar, partner, of Omidyar Network India (ONI), an investor in the company and an alumni of IIM Kolkata points out that tech start-ups like this have to always be on their toes to “keep the business model dynamic”. “Cheaper, faster, better and staying ahead of the curve with technology is critical in startups like this”, she argues, saying that a recent buy of a Turkish AI-assisted data annotation platform is a step in this direction.