Dreamers Who Do: How 3 Engineers Built a Basket of Local Brands

They also realized how many products were dictated almost entirely by the local palate, preferences and habits developed over the years. “Three different parts of Karnataka consume a different coloured detergent bar and soap. Mysore and Mandya consume a blue one, just 100 kilometers away in Hasaan, households use pink and North Karnataka and areas of Gulbarga use a green detergent bar”, explains Rohit. He believes that people have traditionally been using these for decades and they believe that these colors and the minor differences they represent produce the most lather for the kind of water they have in their region. “This is how specific things can get”, he adds. Moreover, these established habits rarely or change very slowly as people tend to do what they see at home for decades.

A second epiphany was how many of the small brands who managed to hit the right spot at some point with their products - brands like Phantom cigarettes or Phat-A-Phat - but failed to scale, sustain, grow or even survive due to a variety of factors including little exposure and know-how on growing businesses. “In many cases, the next generation is neither interested nor willing to take what the family has set up and run for decades”, he adds. So what they also found was that a remarkable number of fairly decent brands had disappeared without a trace over the years.

At the other end of the spectrum, the mass market or the average common man wants to and is upping the ante. With the advent of the Internet, almost nothing was soaring as high as aspirations countrywide: what the cities consumed was what the rest of India aspired for. More flashy, snazzy and more bling were in, along with better quality and packaging. In food categories, more “healthy” would soon follow. Aspirations however were outstripping incomes. So the question the trio asked themselves was :”Can we give them products that they aspire for at a price they can afford?”