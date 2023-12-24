When Information Holds The Key

His IIT exposure opened his eyes in ways he could never have imagined as he watched his peers plan to go study or work overseas or in general understood what all was possible if one put one’s mind to it. As he absorbed everything around him, he decided his wisest course was to follow the herd, most of whom seemed to know exactly where they were headed. He applied and got into IIM-Bengaluru for an MBA and then headed to Tokyo in 2005 where he got a job with American Express from campus.

Japan was even more of a life changing experience than he expected as two facts became very clear to him. One, facility with English was not the only determining factor in any society’s development: the Japanese spoke none or little English but were using gadgets and technology far ahead of anything he’d seen anywhere in India. Two, he learnt life lessons from ordinary taxi drivers in the country, who would switch off their meters once in the vicinity of where you wanted to reach so as not to charge you extra while they helped you find your exact address. Coming from India, this approach to life stayed and moved him.

Despite doing well at American Express, Satyam returned and joined the Michael and Susan Dell foundation in 2008-09 which had by then begun operations in India and which allowed him to work on a range of projects including many early stage investments in start-ups on behalf of the foundation that helped him traverse the length and breadth of India in a way most other jobs wouldn’t, deepening his understanding of the inequalities that beset it.

It was after seven years at the foundation that Satyam decided to bite the bullet and fix the biggest problem he saw staring him in the face. As his own life had demonstrated, the right information at the right juncture is key in determining one’s future and too many Indians and the youth in particular suffered on account of the fact that they had limited access to information. During his stint with Dell foundation, he saw and began to appreciate the power of strong leadership and business models, the impact of working at scale and what it does to livelihoods: like what Uber had done to taxi driving in the country. The desire to make an impactful contribution in a gap he could clearly spot seemed attractive.