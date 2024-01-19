33,556 and Counting: How FFE's Funding is Changing Life Trajectories

Cash in hand of US $80 million might not sound like a fortune today but back in 1990, when Indian-origin entrepreneur, engineer, and researcher Prabhu Goel sold his stake in the company he had founded for US $ 80 million, he knew he had more money than he and his next few generations would ever need or spend. Back then returns of this magnitude were a rarity and CEO salaries had not yet hit stratospheric levels. When his wife and he carefully assessed their own requirements, they knew they had plenty and then some more.

That’s when they decided that they could afford to give back to the system, country, and society of which Prabhu himself had been a product and beneficiary. One of seven children, he’d grown up in a family that had no money to spare for luxuries, and Goel, a bright student, was well aware that his education at IIT - heavily subsidized by the government - played a seminal role in where he found himself. Why not give others who have the aptitude and self-motivation but lack the means the same opportunity? It could help many more find their calling, make something of their lives, and create wealth that helps them contribute positively to society. It was with these well-intentioned, noble thoughts that the Goels set about trying to execute their plans from over 8000 miles away.