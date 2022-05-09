Hyderabad Killing: Accused Visited Marpally and Confirmed Nagaraju Is Dalit

Billipuram Nagaraju and Syed Ashrin Sultana thought they could convince her brother, Syed Mobin Ahmed, to agree to their marriage plans in October 2021. But after hearing them out, Mobin Ahmed allegedly went on to ascertain key details of Nagaraju’s background to establish that he was Dalit and economically backward, The Quint has gathered.

Mobin Ahmed and his relative Mohammed Masood Ahmed allegedly beat and stabbed Nagaraju to death at Saroornagar in Hyderabad, even as Sultana kept pleading with them to spare him. The murder was caught on camera at the busy traffic junction in Hyderabad.

Sultana’s family is believed to have been opposed to the marriage between her, a Muslim woman and Nagaraju, a Mala (Scheduled Caste) Hindu. The couple got married at an Arya Samaj temple on 31 January 2022.