Hyderabad Killing: NHRC Orders Telangana DGP, CS To File Report Within 4 Weeks

After the arrest of the two accused, KT Rama Rao of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi said in a tweet, "Please make sure they are given the harshest of punishments possible as per IPC."

He also tagged the Telangana Home Minister and Director General of Police in the tweet and thanked Rachakonda Police for their "swift action".

The police said that Sulthana's relatives had been looking for the couple since the two got married in January and had located them at a Maruti showroom on Wednesday. They had then followed the couple.

While the police have said that two men were behind the attack, Sulthana said that five men were involved in the murder. The deceased belongs to the Mala community, categorised as a Scheduled Caste in the state.

Sulthana told the media that she had been in a relationship with her husband since Class 10, and despite Nagaraju approaching her family and expressing his intention to marry her, they had declined the proposal.

As Sulthana's parents did not agree to their proposal, the couple got married on 31 January this year in an Arya Samaj ceremony in Hyderabad.

Suspecting that Sulthana's family members were following them, the couple had shifted to Visakhapatnam for a brief period, as per reports. They returned to the city about a week ago.