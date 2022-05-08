Love That Was More Than Love: How Nagaraju & Sultana Transcended Caste and Faith

Billipuram Nagaraju used to wear a bottu, a vermilion mark, which is a common Hindu religious symbol. He stopped wearing it a few months before he was brutally murdered at Saroornagar in Hyderabad on 4 May. Why?

He wanted to marry Syed Ashrin Sultana, his childhood sweetheart. Nagaraju, a 26-year-old Dalit man, gave up his religious mark to make his Muslim bride comfortable. “Raju was even ready to remove his bottu for me. I never asked him to do that but he did it anyway,” Sultana told The Quint, as she painfully recalled the love she shared with Nagaraju, whom she still calls Raju.

Nagaraju and Sultana got married at an Arya Samaj temple on 31 January 2022.