Hyderabad murder: Students, Civil Society Groups Condemn Nagaraju's Killing

Telangana for Peace and Unity (TPU), a collective platform of individuals representing different civil society groups has condemned the brutal murder of Billipuram Nagaraju (26) in Hyderabad.

Nagaraju, a Dalit man who belonged to the Mala community (Scheduled Caste community), was beaten and stabbed to death in full public view in the city over his marriage to a Muslim woman Syed Ashrin Sultana.

The incident took place on May 4 around 9 pm. Visuals of the murder has drawn heavy outrage across sections of society seeking stern action against the accused. The police have arrested two men – Syed Mobin Ahmed, Sultana’s brother, and Mohammed Masood Ahmed. A case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.