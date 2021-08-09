How Limestone Mining Has Pitted Gujarat's Farmers Against Govt

It was 9 pm. The coastal village of Nicha Kotda was engulfed by the dark of night. In the village library, under the light of a sole bulb, two young men were sitting on the floor, waiting for others to turn up.

It was 1 April, the day of their monthly congregation to plan strategy and action for resisting the takeover of their fertile lands by a cement company for limestone mining.

Since 2018, the farmers of Nicha Kotda have protested more than 10 times, taken the matter to the court and even secured a win in panchayat elections. "We will do everything in our ability to save our farms," Bharat Bhil, a teacher and activist from Nicha Kotda village, told IndiaSpend.