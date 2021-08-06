Oppn Leaders, Including Rahul Gandhi, Join Farmers' Protest at Jantar Mantar

Opposition leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, joined the farmers protesting against the three contentious farm laws at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday, 6 August.

Holding a placard saying 'Save Farmers, Save India', the Opposition leaders raised slogans in support of the agitating farmers. Apart from Gandhi, the other Opposition leaders who joined the protest included Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni, Gaurav Gogoi, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Manoj Jha and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's T Siva.

This comes amid the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which has seen multiple disruptions and adjournments due to Opposition uproar over the three farm laws and the Pegasus spyware row.