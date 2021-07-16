PM Modi to Inaugurate Multiple Railway Projects in Gujarat Today

The redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station will also host a world-class facilities and atop it, a 5-star hotel has been built over running live railway tracks.

"Gujarat capital, Gandhinagar has the country's first redeveloped railway station. The station has been developed with a vision to complement the adjoining Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre (MMCC), which has become a preferred destination for conferences, exhibitions and events," said Managing Director and CEO of Indian Railways Station Development Corporation (IRSDC), SK Lohia.