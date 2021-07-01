'This Doctors' Day, I Wish for a Safe Work Environment for Us'

Video Producer: Maaz Hasan

The past 15-16 months have not been easy for any of us, especially for healthcare workers and frontline personnel leading the country’s fight against the pandemic.

Did any of you ever imagine in 2019, that within a year, we would be living in a world where our regular lives will be transformed to the state that we are currently living in? No. Neither did we.

COVID has struck a huge blow to all of us. I am yet to find someone who has not lost a dear one in the pandemic, especially during the second wave.