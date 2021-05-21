‘After Vaccine Mix-Up at Guj Centre, I Fought for Correct Dose’

Video Editor: Ashutosh Bhardwaj
Video Producer: Aastha Gulati
Illustrations: Arnica Kala
After much ado, I finally booked a vaccination slot for 14 May in Mehsana, Gujarat, where I was visiting my grandparents. Booking a slot through the CoWIN app was an ordeal, but I did not want to give up the appointment as slots were too few and far between. Moreover, I had some time in hand in Ahmedabad. So, I thought to get the first dose there and the second one in Mumbai, where I am currently residing.
I got a slot at a PHC in Mehsana, about 80 km away from Ahmedabad. I travelled to the centre early in the morning, as many people had told me that the stock doesn’t last till the evening.
Upon reaching there, I was told that they had received a consignment of Covaxin, but due to an input error at their end, on the CoWIN dashboard, they had fed information that they received Covishield. This was because, until the day before, the latter was what they were getting.
Medical professionals at the centre were sympathetic towards our plight, but they couldn’t do much, because making changes in the system would result in all the slots getting cancelled, and all the doses going to waste. The only solution they could come up with was to take the first dose and figure out the second one later.
This, obviously, did not sit very well with me because I knew that I would not be able to get the second dose anywhere else in the country. No doctor would buy the logic that I had been given one dose of Covaxin when my certificate said something else. What's worse was that I was the only one standing there, demanding for things to change.
A lot of people, especially locals, were okay with what was being done, or simply willing to turn around and not take the vaccine at all because they did not want to put up a fight. I felt extremely sad about how could they be fed wrong information amid the pandemic.
This callous approach was extremely appalling. I had researched enough to understand that mixing two different vaccines is not recommended. I wasn’t scared of all the local men telling me to quietly go away.
I argued with the officer in charge, who then called the Deputy District Development Officer. I spoke to him and brought the issue to light. Fortunately, after hours of fighting, standing up for myself all alone, and refusing to let random uncles mansplain things to me, the centre procured one vile of Covishield for me, so that I could have the same certificate and dose.
Many people in the interiors of the country do not have access to a lot of information about which dose to take when or the risks of mixing doses. There are a lot of technical issues that need to be addressed. It is a chaotic time and human error is bound to happen. From my experience, I realised that authorities do listen when you speak up and remain persistent.
As individuals, the least we can do is ask questions and be aware of what’s happening in our surroundings, especially because we can’t expect the mechanism to change overnight or some solution to magically appear. When we see someone who isn’t equipped with the information that we have or isn’t privy to the access that we already have, please try to reach out in every way you can.
(The author is a Risk Analyst based in Mumbai. All ‘My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 21 May 2021,01:50 PM IST