In Just 8 Months of 2021, Climate Change Spurred Events Have Devastated India

It has just been eight months in 2021, and what have been called "crazy weather events" have devastated the length and breadth of India.

Except, these are not "crazy weather events" but the phenomenon of climate change finally catching up with humanity.

Climate change, which has now been talked about for decades, is causing weather systems across the world to change in a manner that is destroying lives, livelihoods and in some cases, entire generations. The human cost is too high to even estimate.

Here's are some such events, spurred by climate change, that India has been witness to in 2021: