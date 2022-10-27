‘Flew Vande Bharat Flight, Now Abandoned’: Air India Staff Claim Eviction Threat

"It is clear that you are using strong arm tactic to evict the colony residents without following the due process of law," said the letter sent by Air India Colony Bachav Samiti to the top management of four companies, including private carrier Air India and Air India Asset Holding Ltd (AIAHL), reported the Times of India.

"We would like to know within 24 hours whether the said action has your consent and concurrence. In case we do not receive any response from you within the stipulated time, we will be constrained to file a police complaint and if required move court/forum," the letter added.

The Times of India report further added that the letter alleged that a deputy general manager and senior manager of Air India at the behest of AIAHL ordered private contract workers concerned to not operate pumps that supply water to residents of airline's Mumbai and Delhi staff colonies.

An Air India spokesperson said, "We would not like to make any comment on this as the matter is sub judice.”