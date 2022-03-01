Ilker Ayci Declines Tata Sons' Offer to be New CEO of Air India

Former chairman of Turkish Airlines Ilker Ayci.
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Former Turkish Airlines Chairman Ilker Ayci has turned down Tata Sons' offer to become the new chief executive officer of Air India, Reuters reported on Tuesday, 1 March.
This development comes days after his appointment was announced, leading to opposition in India.
“I have come to the conclusion that it would not be a feasible or an honourable decision to accept the position in the shadow of such a narrative," Ayci said in a statement, according to Bloomberg.
(With inputs from Bloomberg and Reuters.)
(This is a developing story.)
