Ilker Ayci Declines Tata Sons' Offer to be New CEO of Air India

This development comes days after Ilker Ayci's appointment was announced, leading to opposition in India.
Former Turkish Airlines Chairman Ilker Ayci has turned down Tata Sons' offer to become the new chief executive officer of Air India, Reuters reported on Tuesday, 1 March.

This development comes days after his appointment was announced, leading to opposition in India.

“I have come to the conclusion that it would not be a feasible or an honourable decision to accept the position in the shadow of such a narrative," Ayci said in a statement, according to Bloomberg.

(With inputs from Bloomberg and Reuters.)

(This is a developing story.)

