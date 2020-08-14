Air India Pilots Get 60-70% Pay Cut, AI ‘Babus’ Get Only 7%. Why?

Air India pilots and their crew members have been at the forefront of the Vande Bharat Mission during the COVID-19 lockdown. They have flown over 3020 Vande Bharat flights repatriating over 4 lakh Indians stranded across the world. Some 60 Air India pilots who flew Vande Bharat flights have tested positive for COVID-19.

BUT, instead of being rewarded for risking their lives in the line of duty, Air India pilots have had to deal with massive pay cuts of upto 60-70% since April 2020.

The Quint spoke to multiple Air India pilots on the condition of anonymity. They were hesitant to come on record as they feared being targeted by the Air India management for speaking up.