Eid al-Adha 2022: History, & Significance of Animal Sacrifice on Bakrid

Eid-al-Adha 2022: History & Importance of Sacrifice.
(Photo by Sajjad/Xinhua/IANS)
Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid is one of the most important and auspicious festivals of Muslims all around the world. It is known by different names such as Eid Qurbaan, Id-ul-Adha, Feast of Sacrifice, Greater Eid, Qurban Bayarami, Eid-ul-Adha, Eid-al-Kabeer, Eid-ul-Zuha, and Bakrid. The Bakra Eid 2022 will be celebrated on different dates around the world. This year India will observe the Bakrid on Sunday, 10 July 2022. The day before Eid is called Arafah or Arafat. India will observe Arafat day 2022 on Saturday, 9 July 2022.
Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated ever year almost 70 days after the Eid-ul-Fitr. Eid al-Adha is an arabic word meaning 'festival of sacrifice'. The festival is celebrated globally among the Muslims to commemorate the obedience, willingness, and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim towards his God. Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated according to the Islamic lunar calendar, usually on the 10th of Zul Hijjah, which is the 12th or last month of the Islamic calendar.
The history of Eid al-Adha dates back to the time of Prophet Ibrahim. According to the Quran (holy book of Muslims), Prophet Ibrahim saw a dream in which God asked him to sacrifice his son to show his devotion, obedience, loyality and love towards his Lord. Prophet Ibrahim took this as a command and decided to sacrifice his son Ismail in the way of Allah. However, God was so impressed with his loyality & dedication that he replaced his son at the place of sacrifice with a lamb. Prophet Ibrahim happily sacrificed the lamb and since then muslims perform the ritual of animal sacrifices on the day of Eid-al-Adha and that is the reason why Eid-al-Adha is also called as Bakra Eid.
After the animal sacrifice on Bakra Eid, Muslims distribute the meat to their neighbors, relatives, friends, and needy people. Bakrid lasts for almost 3 days and people have to perform the sacrifice within these three days. The main purpose of sacrifice is to recognize and commemorate the willingness, obedience, and determination of the Prophet Ibrahim who was ready to sacrifice his son to prove his loyalty & love for his God.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)