When Is Eid-al-Adha 2022 in India: Know the Dates of Bakrid Around the World

Eid-al-Adha 2022: Know the dates of Bakrid around the world
(Photo: http://www.oyeshayari.com/)
Bakrid, also known by different names like Eid-al Adha, Eid-ul-Adha, Greater Eid, Id-al-Adha, Id-ul-Adha, Hari Raya Haji, Eid Al Kabeer, Bakra Eid, and Aidiladha, is one of the most important festivals for Muslims around the world. Eid-al-Adha is celebrated every year in the month of Zul Hijjah (an important month in the Islamic calendar), specifically on the 10th of Zul-Hijjah. Eid-al-Adha is commonly known as the feast of sacrifice.
Eid-al-Adha is celebrated for almost 4 days, unlike Eid-al-Fitr, which is celebrated for just one day. The day is marked by great happiness and enthusiasm, commemorating the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail for God as a mark of obedience. Prophet Ibrahim did not think even twice and was about to sacrifice his son. God, however, replaced him with a lamb. This is the reason why Muslims make sacrifices of animals on the eve of Bakrid.
All Muslim festivals are observed on the basis of lunar sightings. Eid-al-Adha is also celebrated the same way. This is the reason why all countries around the world celebrate Eid-al-Adha on different days. We have curated a list of dates of Bakrid in different countries of the world.
India: Sunday, 10 July 2022
Pakistan: Sunday, 10 July 2022
United Arab Emirates: Saturday, 09 July 2022
Saudi Arabia: Saturday, 09 July 2022
Australia: Saturday, 09 July 2022
Canada: Saturday, 09 July 2022
United Kingdom: Sunday, 10 July 2022
Singapore: Sunday, 10 July 2022
Malaysia: Sunday, 10 July 2022
Indonesia: Sunday, 10 July 2022
Japan: Sunday, 10 July 2022
China: Saturday, 09 July 2022
Russia: Saturday, 09 July 2022
United States: Saturday, 09 July 2022
Philippines: Saturday, 09 July 2022
Bangladesh: Sunday, 10 July 2022
Egypt: Saturday, 09 July 2022
Iran: Sunday, 10 July 2022
Turkey: Saturday, 09 July 2022
Oman: Sunday, 10 July 2022
Morocco: Sunday, 10 July 2022
Malaysia: Sunday, 10 July 2022
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)