When Is Eid-al-Adha 2022 in India: Know the Dates of Bakrid Around the World

Bakrid, also known by different names like Eid-al Adha, Eid-ul-Adha, Greater Eid, Id-al-Adha, Id-ul-Adha, Hari Raya Haji, Eid Al Kabeer, Bakra Eid, and Aidiladha, is one of the most important festivals for Muslims around the world. Eid-al-Adha is celebrated every year in the month of Zul Hijjah (an important month in the Islamic calendar), specifically on the 10th of Zul-Hijjah. Eid-al-Adha is commonly known as the feast of sacrifice.

Eid-al-Adha is celebrated for almost 4 days, unlike Eid-al-Fitr, which is celebrated for just one day. The day is marked by great happiness and enthusiasm, commemorating the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail for God as a mark of obedience. Prophet Ibrahim did not think even twice and was about to sacrifice his son. God, however, replaced him with a lamb. This is the reason why Muslims make sacrifices of animals on the eve of Bakrid.