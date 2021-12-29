School Kids Made to Take 'Hindu Rashtra' Oath in UP, Police Investigating Matter

Sudarshan News Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke posted a video of the same on his official Twitter account.
Photo: Screengrab / Suresh Chavhanke Twitter
Sudarshan News Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke on Wednesday, 29 December, posted a video clip on his official Twitter account, where an unknown person could be seen administering an oath to minor students of a school in Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh to "fight, die and if required, kill" to turn India into a Hindu Rashtra (nation).
This comes just days after Chavhanke himself administered a similar oath during an event organised by the Hindu Yuva Vahini on 19 December in Delhi, videos of which had emerged on social media on 22 December.
The oath ended with slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vandre Mataram, and Jai Hind.
Reacting to the video clip, Sonbhadra Police, on its official Twitter account, said that the concerned police officer has been made aware of the matter, and an investigation relating to the video is being conducted.
The hate-spewing event in Delhi reportedly took place in Banarsidas Chandiwala Auditorium near Govindpuri metro station on 19 December.
As of 24 December, no action in the matter had been initiated by the police.
The event came on the heels of a three-day conclave organised by the controversial Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand from 17 to 19 December in Uttarakhand's pilgrimage city of Haridwar. Videos of several speeches, provoking the attendees to kill minorities and attack their religious spaces, made during the event surface online subsequently.
Facing flak for his comments, Yati Narsinghanand took to social media on 24 December, to justify his stance and went on to make some more venomous comments about the minority community and Mahatma Gandhi.
Meanwhile, 76 advocates of the Supreme Court had written to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, on 26 December, asking the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of the open calls for genocide of Muslims to achieve ethnic cleansing made at two separate religious events in Delhi (by the Hindu Yuva Vahini) and Haridwar (by Yati Narsinghanand).
