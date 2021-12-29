School Kids Made to Take 'Hindu Rashtra' Oath in UP, Police Investigating Matter

The hate-spewing event in Delhi reportedly took place in Banarsidas Chandiwala Auditorium near Govindpuri metro station on 19 December.

As of 24 December, no action in the matter had been initiated by the police.

The event came on the heels of a three-day conclave organised by the controversial Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand from 17 to 19 December in Uttarakhand's pilgrimage city of Haridwar. Videos of several speeches, provoking the attendees to kill minorities and attack their religious spaces, made during the event surface online subsequently.

Facing flak for his comments, Yati Narsinghanand took to social media on 24 December, to justify his stance and went on to make some more venomous comments about the minority community and Mahatma Gandhi.