In Delhi, Hindutva Groups Vow To 'Fight, Die & Kill' To Make India Hindu Rashtra

A video of Hindu right-wing groups, including Hindu Yuva Vahini, and Sudarshan News Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke, that emerged on social media on Wednesday, 22 December showed them take an oath to "fight, die and if required, kill" in order to turn India into a Hindu rashtra (nation).

Chavhanke administered the oath during an event organised by the Hindu Yuva Vahini on 19 December in the national capital, Scroll.in reported.