'Hang Me If I Have Said Anything Wrong': Narsinghanand on Haridwar Conclave Row

Yati Narsinghanand (left) with Swami Amritanand during the Youtube live session on Friday, 24 December.
Photo: Youtube Screengrab
Facing flak for the open calls for the genocide of minorities at the three-day hate speech conclave in Haridwar, controversial Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand took to social media on Friday, 24 December, to justify his stance.
He had organised the Dharam Sansad conclave from 17 to 19 December in Uttarakhand's pilgrimage city of Haridwar, where multiple calls to kill minorities and attack their religious spaces were made. Videos of several speeches made during the event surface online subsequently.
"Some people are calling this hate speech. They believe in what Duryodhana did, that his methods were peaceful," he said during a Youtube live session organised by Swami Amritanand on Friday.
"I am not giving a hate speech. If you find even a single thing that I have said is false, then hang me! I am saying the same thing to all the Maulanas. Let's meet and debate. If you find we are wrong, you don't cut our heads. We will do it ourselves. But they very well know that we are telling the truth, and they can't stand their ground in front of that truth. That's why they are trying to defame us through their propaganda," he added.
Meanwhile, Swami Amritanand, too, justified Yati Narsinghanand's speech and said, "People are saying that Swamiji is giving hate speech out there, inciting people, asking for riots. However, from what I have understood, Swamiji is only saying what Lord Krishna did and said, what Lord Ram did...from what I have read in the scriptures and heard from my teachers."
Meanwhile, two more persons were booked in the Haridwar hate speech case, the police said on Saturday, 25 December.
The names of Annapurna Maa alias Pooja Shakun Pandey, who is the 'Mahamandleshwar' of the Niranjini Akhada and general secretary of Hindu Mahasabha, and Bihar resident Dharamdas Maharaj were added to the FIR, reported news agency ANI.
Earlier, the Uttarakhand police had registered a case against Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi and others under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, etc.).
Later, several politicians, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and others, spoke out against the genocidal speeches made against Muslims, which ironically, was organised as a 'Dharam Sansad.'
After the Haridwar conclave, another such hate-spewing event was organised in Delhi, which reportedly took place in Banarsidas Chandiwala Auditorium near Govindpuri metro station on 19 December.
A video of Hindutva groups and Sudarshan News Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke that emerged on social media on Wednesday, 22 December, showed them taking an oath to "fight, die and if required, kill" to turn India into a Hindu Rashtra (nation).
