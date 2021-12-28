'Hang Me If I Have Said Anything Wrong': Narsinghanand on Haridwar Conclave Row

Facing flak for the open calls for the genocide of minorities at the three-day hate speech conclave in Haridwar, controversial Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand took to social media on Friday, 24 December, to justify his stance.

He had organised the Dharam Sansad conclave from 17 to 19 December in Uttarakhand's pilgrimage city of Haridwar, where multiple calls to kill minorities and attack their religious spaces were made. Videos of several speeches made during the event surface online subsequently.

"Some people are calling this hate speech. They believe in what Duryodhana did, that his methods were peaceful," he said during a Youtube live session organised by Swami Amritanand on Friday.