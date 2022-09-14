Hindi Divas 2022: Wishes, Quotes, and Images for WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Every year Hindi Divas is observed on 14 September. The day is dedicated to the Hindi language after it was announced as the official language of the Union of India. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, had officially declared 14 September as the Hindi Diwas. This year the Hindi Divas will be celebrated on Wednesday, 14 September 2022.

The Constituent Assembly of India declared Hindi, written in the Devanagari script, to be the official language of the Union of India on 14 September 1949. English is the second official language. Hindi was made one of the official languages in order to streamline government operations in a multilingual nation.

Let us check out the list of quotes, wishes, images, and posters on the eve of Hindi Divas 2022.