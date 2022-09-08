Happy Onam 2022: Quotes, Wishes & Images To Share With Friends & Family

Happy Onam 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, and Quotes.
Onam or Thiruvonam is the harvest festival observed in India, especially in Kerala. This year Onam 2022 will be celebrated on Thursday, 8 September 2022. Onam is a 10-day harvest festival recognised in Kerala every year and is cause for much excitement and fanfare.
According to the Malayali calendar, it is observed in the month of Chingam, which falls between August and September. Every part of the state participates in the celebrations with zeal and zest, including the welcoming ceremony of the benevolent and kind-hearted King Mahabali.
Atham marks the start of the Onam festival. This year, Atham was observed on 30 August and therefore, Onam or Thiruvonam will be celebrated on 8 September 2022. Celebrate the harvest festival of Kerala with your friends, family, and relatives by sharing the following quotes, wishes, images, and greetings.
Onam is a celebration of the glorious past. The inspiring past of King Mahabali was full of happiness and prosperity. It is a reminder that we have the power to create the same presently with our efforts. (Anonymous).
We have lost the true spirit of Onam. Let each of our actions be a yajna for universal good. May the new clothes we wear be that of dharma and faith. May our hearts be united in love and joy, and may we make life an everlasting Thiruvonam. Thus, we can retrieve the lost Onam. (Anonymous).
“Time for petals on the floor, children on swings, tiger-clad men with hunters behind them, people enjoying Onasadya with family and what all…Let this Onam bring Joy and Prosperity to all." (Anonymous)
Hope this Onam brings Good Fortune and Happiness for you with it! Happy Onam 2022.
Celebrate this Onam festival with joy and happiness. Happy Onam To you and your Family.
May the spirit of Onam surround each and everyone with positivity and remains in everything you do and anything you think. A very warm Onam to all!
Homes are adorned with colourful embellishments. But I hope that Onam is not just about that. I hope that the spirit of Onam fills your heart with happiness and fulfillment. Happy Onam, the Harvest Festival of Kerala.
May the festival of Onam mark a new beginning of a new life for you with new dreams, new hopes, and new opportunities on your way. Warm wishes on Onam to you. Happy Onam 2022.
