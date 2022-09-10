World Suicide Prevention Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Images, and Posters

World Suicide Prevention Day 2022: Here are the theme, quotes, and posters that you can share on social media.
World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD), observed every year on 10 September, is being celebrated under the theme 'Creating Hope Through Action' in 2022.
It was established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention in association with the World Health Organization (WHO).
On this day, different organizations and national societies hold awareness and educational programmes to educate the general public about suicides, decrease stigma around it, and convey the message that suicide is not the solution and can be prevented.
Let us check out the collection of quotes and posters for World Suicide Prevention Day 2022 that you can share with your family and friends and also put as WhatsApp DP or status to create awareness among people.
